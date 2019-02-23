Central Securities Has Decreased Its Alleghany Del (Y) Stake by $1.30 Million; M&T Bank Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $45.42 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 9.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.40 million, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $630.41. About 74,309 shares traded or 22.21% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 7.62% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 19579300% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 391,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 391,588 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.72M, up from 2 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 4.08 million shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $661.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 35,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $60.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Y shares while 109 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 11.87 million shares or 2.44% less from 12.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Investments holds 8,879 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Tci Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Limited has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Federated Investors Pa has 69,298 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). D E Shaw And Communication holds 0% or 5,814 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 364 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 380,368 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 2,834 shares. 630 were accumulated by Trust Company Of Vermont. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 74,776 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. 450 are owned by Coldstream Capital Mgmt. Silchester Int Investors Llp accumulated 14,177 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Eck Associates invested in 0.02% or 40,986 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 19,485 shares. Piedmont Advsrs has 0.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 56,998 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Co has 1.47% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 165,339 shares. 120,613 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.6% or 183,839 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 11,740 shares or 0.33% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Grp Llp has invested 0.47% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Leisure Capital Management holds 1.53% or 16,189 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aqr Management Lc holds 0.01% or 73,664 shares. Ci Inc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Peapack Gladstone Finance reported 39,461 shares. Daiwa Gru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M was made by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

