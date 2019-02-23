Centre Asset Management Position In Aes (AES) Was Upped; Deere & Co (DE) Stake Upped by Aviva Plc

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 42.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 68,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,323 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.78 million, up from 162,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $165.97. About 1.97M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 8.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 40,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.29% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 546,540 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.65M, up from 505,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 3.32M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 47.38% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold AES shares while 149 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 607.21 million shares or 2.03% less from 619.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The Delaware-based Riverhead Management Llc has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 0.07% or 31,880 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 31.95 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The California-based Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.46% or 1.75 million shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Company accumulated 153,340 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund stated it has 12,499 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar holds 78,829 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1.33 million are held by Citigroup Inc. Valley Natl Advisers owns 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 1.99 million shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.02% or 907,125 shares.

Another recent and important The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “AES to Help APS Customers Get Solar After Sunset with New 100 MW Energy Storage System – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $430.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,830 shares to 217,510 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 32,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,430 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $18.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,575 shares to 66,629 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 51,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Culbertson A N Com invested in 20,197 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 2,318 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Management has 0.14% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Citizens Financial Bank & Co has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Stillwater Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 0.04% or 5,085 shares. Regal Advisors Llc owns 1,887 shares. Balyasny Asset Management stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 77 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The Indiana-based Everence Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 34,661 shares. Argyle Management has 24,058 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio.