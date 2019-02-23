Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparing side by side

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 15.58M 14.04 41.68M -1.05 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 39.67M -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cerecor Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. -267.52% -164.9% -63.2% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -78.1% -53.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 55.7%. About 4.1% of Cerecor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -4.56% -25.39% -27.02% -20.62% 105.53% 4.69% aTyr Pharma Inc. -6.49% -9.83% -23.17% -41.75% -85.23% -83.54%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 4.69% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -83.54% weaker performance.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.