C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Both C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial Corporation 96.27M 1.88 18.02M 4.07 12.66 Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 97.07M 4.01 33.69M 1.32 10.92

In table 1 we can see C&F Financial Corporation and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than C&F Financial Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. C&F Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial Corporation 18.72% 7.4% 0.7% Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 34.71% 7.5% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

C&F Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s 0.44 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

C&F Financial Corporation shareholders receive an annual dividend of $1.41 per share which is subject to 2.76% dividend yield. On the other side Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share. It’s dividend yield is 1.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both C&F Financial Corporation and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 73.9% respectively. C&F Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&F Financial Corporation -2.05% -8.8% -17.47% -15.5% -17.4% -11.21% Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. -9.21% -7.81% -17.24% -16.42% -14.18% -10.17%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has weaker performance than C&F Financial Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. beats C&F Financial Corporation.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.