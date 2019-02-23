Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 40.58M 0.18 6.12M -0.59 0.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 3.05B 1.34 248.45M 9.06 19.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -15.08% -74.3% -22.9% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 8.15% 40.8% 16%

Risk and Volatility

Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s 2.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 121.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. Its rival Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.4 respectively. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Dividends

On the other side, $4.9 per share with a dividend yield of 2.85% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. No dividend is paid out by Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 1 3 2 2.33

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $171.83 consensus target price and a 0.74% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.2% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.5% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -1.09% -14.62% -24.58% -40.66% -23.31% -31.18% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. -3.56% 3.67% 13.41% 10.66% 10.11% 12.4%

For the past year Chanticleer Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc. on 13 of the 13 factors.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The companyÂ’s gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items. As of September 14, 2017, it operated 645 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.