Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Comparing side by side

Both Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemical Financial Corporation 737.84M 4.57 284.02M 3.71 11.60 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 50.40M 6.97 14.95M 1.64 23.64

Demonstrates Chemical Financial Corporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chemical Financial Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Chemical Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chemical Financial Corporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemical Financial Corporation 38.49% 8.1% 1.1% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 29.66% 11% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Chemical Financial Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.28 beta.

Dividends

Chemical Financial Corporation shareholders receive an annual dividend of $1.24 per share which is subject to 2.63% dividend yield. Meanwhile, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s annual dividend is $0.56 per share and it also boasts of a 1.79% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Chemical Financial Corporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemical Financial Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Chemical Financial Corporation is $55.33, with potential upside of 17.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chemical Financial Corporation and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 16.2%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Chemical Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chemical Financial Corporation -8.79% -8.64% -23.75% -26.82% -23.06% -19.49% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. -5.7% -7.7% -15.14% -6.85% -0.9% -5.07%

For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Chemical Financial Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Chemical Financial Corporation beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.