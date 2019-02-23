Chevron New (CVX) Holder Leisure Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; Usca Ria Decreased Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding by $2.39 Million; Stock Value Rose

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 20.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19M, down from 12,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 90.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 22,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $259,000, down from 24,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 19.57M shares traded or 195.45% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 32.86% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 11/05/2018 – Forteo (teriparatide; Eli Lilly) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD; 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ALSO INCURRED EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ONGOING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Personal Svcs stated it has 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blue Edge Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,958 shares. Elm Advisors Limited Liability invested in 8,200 shares. Nexus Investment Incorporated reported 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ruggie Capital Gp invested in 0.04% or 544 shares. 14,757 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advisors Llc. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Leavell Inv Management owns 46,171 shares. Schaller Invest Grp Inc Inc reported 4,027 shares stake. Fruth Investment Mgmt holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 34,741 shares. Legacy Capital Ptnrs invested in 1.35% or 24,019 shares. 425,309 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Management. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 12,227 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A accumulated 48,362 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold LLY shares while 399 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 794.28 million shares or 1.80% less from 808.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Waverton Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 12,486 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation owns 0.14% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 266,281 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 316,753 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Barnett Com Inc reported 280 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,344 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sector Gamma As has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.12% or 54,057 shares. New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tekla Capital Lc invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Salem Cap Management Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 5,393 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Vantage Ltd Liability reported 54,874 shares. 1,500 are held by Patten Grp.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 26 insider sales for $289.87 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $2.82 million was made by O’Neill Myles on Monday, December 10. $637,830 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G. The insider Zakrowski Donald A sold 600 shares worth $63,342.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $981.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 8,535 shares to 10,296 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 14,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).