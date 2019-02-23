Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 4.20M 23.21 73.76M -1.55 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.16M 191.98 59.55M -1.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chimerix Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. -1,756.19% -36.5% -34.7% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5,133.62% -63.8% -51.9%

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.9 while its Quick Ratio is 19.9. On the competitive side is, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.3% of Chimerix Inc. shares and 75.9% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 2.74% -5.85% -11.52% -24.89% -25.55% -27% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.8% 4.93% -31.5% -35.64% -37.17% -16.86%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. was more bearish than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.