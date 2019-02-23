China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

This is a contrast between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 442.06M 7.19 66.32M 3.12 24.43 Pulmatrix Inc. N/A 45.12 20.56M -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15.00% 6.1% 4.9% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -176.2% -124.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.47 beta indicates that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 10.7 and 8.9 respectively. Its competitor Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.96% for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $84.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 20.7%. About 38.87% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.76% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. -7.11% 8.86% -7.26% -7.68% -2.83% -3.25% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.86% -4.59% -6.24% -35.93% -75.36% -72.74%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.