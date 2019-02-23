ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 30.02M 7.05 33.92M -0.63 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 97.21M 4.71 125.32M -1.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ChromaDex Corporation and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ChromaDex Corporation and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation -112.99% -77.8% -61.9% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -128.92% -362% -50.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.26 beta means ChromaDex Corporation’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.7 beta which is 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 3.2 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. ChromaDex Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ChromaDex Corporation and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 78.57% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.7% of ChromaDex Corporation shares and 22.2% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.3% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 63.83% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -19.72% -22.97% -25.59% -25.39% -54.4% -51.53% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -14.48% -36.93% -36.54% -26.15% -12.29% -46.57%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ChromaDex Corporation beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.