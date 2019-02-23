Ci Global Investments Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $7.37 Million as Share Value Declined; As Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Somerset Trust Company Raised Holding

Ci Global Investments Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Global Investments Inc sold 64,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,890 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.84 million, down from 360,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Global Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 93.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 9,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,151 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20 million, up from 9,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.17. About 3.07M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $63.19 million activity. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99M on Thursday, January 31. Krulewitch Jerome N sold $562,335 worth of stock. DeBiase Francesca A. had sold 15,136 shares worth $2.67 million. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41M was made by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.39% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa owns 2,525 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Benin Mgmt owns 3,488 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,507 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 11,300 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Kentucky-based Hl Serv Limited has invested 0.26% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Monarch Capital Management reported 53,985 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 815 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 867,962 shares. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,761 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. 5,359 were accumulated by Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Chemung Canal Trust Company has 1.87% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Ci Global Investments Inc, which manages about $9.58 billion and $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 542,104 shares to 7.40M shares, valued at $355.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 298,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

