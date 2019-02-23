Ci Global Investments Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $49.29 Million; Cullinan Associates Decreased Caterpillar (CAT) Stake as Share Price Declined

Ci Global Investments Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 12.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Global Investments Inc bought 930,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8.09M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $431.88M, up from 7.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Global Investments Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 12.53M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 74.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $427,000, down from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 3.49M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL

Ci Global Investments Inc, which manages about $9.58 billion and $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 11,692 shares to 244 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 81,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wheatland Advsrs Incorporated holds 43,721 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa owns 95,492 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Liberty Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 34,088 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Enterprise Services invested in 0.72% or 25,897 shares. Loomis Sayles Com LP owns 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 66,022 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx owns 71,858 shares. 107,401 were accumulated by Community Financial Grp Inc Limited Liability Co. Cap Management Lc accumulated 133,360 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability reported 34,263 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Comerica Securities reported 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nordea Inv accumulated 13.64 million shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And has 59,159 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 241,498 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 10,986 are held by Landscape Management Ltd Liability Co. Noesis Capital Mangement, a Florida-based fund reported 5,233 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings January 29 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: The Year Of Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon adds Alibaba Cloud to its Secure Cloud Interconnect Ecosystem – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Earnings: VZ Stock Slips on Q4 Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 3,170 shares to 28,344 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allstate adjusted Q4 beats; cat losses rise, NII falls – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar: First Victim Of A Declining Chinese Economy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar Requires Robust Growth To Keep Growing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar Sinks On Q4 Earnings Miss (NYSE:CAT) – Benzinga” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA), Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Market Appears Hopeful On Trade Deal As Trump Meets With Chinese Negotiator – Benzinga” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Advsr LP reported 204,283 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Monarch Cap Mngmt reported 1,500 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Co accumulated 600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Bancorp & Of Newtown stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust holds 2,486 shares. Regent Invest Management Limited Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mason Street Llc reported 0.27% stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fiduciary Com holds 55,060 shares. Security Tru holds 0.8% or 16,836 shares. Univest Of Pennsylvania has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 19,734 are held by Laffer Invs. Barnett And holds 1.68% or 24,230 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Gru has 0.31% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Callahan Limited Liability reported 26,294 shares.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. De Lange Bob had bought 1,080 shares worth $124,826.