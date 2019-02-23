Ci Investments Has Increased Its Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding by $8.46 Million; Graham Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Lee Enterprises (LEE) Stake by $900,000; Market Value Declined

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 20.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 40,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,700 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.94 million, up from 194,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $180.17. About 62,194 shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 18.67% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 49.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 466,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, down from 916,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.15M market cap company. The stock increased 7.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 321,279 shares traded or 44.66% up from the average. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 7.83% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.83% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,123 shares to 1,760 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 11,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oscar Nominees Celebrate 91st Academy Awards with Dolby Laboratories – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lee Enterprises (LEE) Announces Up to $10M Share Buyback Authorization – StreetInsider.com” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lee Enterprises responds to Cannell attack, defends compensation – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Drilling Permit Roundup: Private equity-backed company among most active in Lee County – San Antonio Business Journal” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lee Enterprises continues strong digital transformation; reports fiscal year 2018 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enstar Announces Four Reinsurance-To-Close Transactions With AmTrust Syndicates – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Reports 2017 Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2018. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar to Acquire Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $13.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 367,190 shares to 848,453 shares, valued at $139.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 96,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).