CinderCoin (CIN) risen 4.48% in less than 24 hours

CinderCoin (CIN) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.00290660450000001 or 4.48% trading at $0.0677278665. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, CinderCoin (CIN) eyes $0.07450065315 target on the road to $0.178407524539186. CIN last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.0677278665 and low of $0.064821262 for February 22-23. The open was $0.064821262.

CinderCoin (CIN) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its down -60.62% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.172 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago CIN traded at $0.00 (non existent). maximum coins available are 114.00 million. CIN uses Multiple algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 06/06/2014.

Cinder [CIN] is the new developer’s rebranding of FlexibleCoin [FLEX]. FLEX was mined during a 10+ day X15 Algo Proof of Work stage. Most coins have since been purchased by investors on markets such as Bittrex and Cryptsy, giving the coin wide distribution to long term holders.