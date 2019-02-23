Citigroup New (C) Position Held by Oxbow Advisors Llc; As General Elec Co Com (GE) Stock Declined, City Holding Company Has Cut Stake by $457,721

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 6.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 4,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.89 million, up from 63,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 14.00 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads

City Holding Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 57.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 41,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,688 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $346,000, down from 72,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 50.74M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 28/03/2018 – Investors Plot a GE Rescue, Starring Warren Buffett — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 25/05/2018 – CalSTRS bets on GE comeback, says CEO Flannery off to a good start; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Inside Deripaska’s scramble to soften Russia sanctions blow; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – UNDER CONTRACT, 800 ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVES, 1000 DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED BY CO’S; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED

City Holding Company, which manages about $348.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 466 shares to 3,960 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 3,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Us Aer Def Etf (ITA).

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.78 million activity. 225,000 shares valued at $2.19 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Thursday, November 1. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lee Danner Bass holds 165,070 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group owns 15,164 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com reported 70,757 shares stake. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 49,107 shares. 1.75 million were accumulated by One Trading Ltd Partnership. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Com has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.11% or 1.37M shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 20,742 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 177,931 shares. Lsv Asset holds 46,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 13,413 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 222,108 are held by Oarsman Capital Incorporated. Advisors Ok owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,151 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 69,599 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Com (Wy) has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 3,072 shares. C Group Incorporated A S holds 4.56% or 4.95 million shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap LP stated it has 140,205 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,126 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Lc invested in 3.07% or 6.88M shares. Wright Invsts Serv holds 1.02% or 38,881 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Assocs Lc invested in 1.48% or 137,455 shares. Aperio Ltd invested in 1.51 million shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 304,430 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fil reported 6.98M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Oakworth accumulated 3,111 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt LP invested in 0.14% or 90,000 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.