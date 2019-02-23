Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparison side by side

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. N/A 867.56 77.67M -2.66 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 75.94M -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -142.5% -102.8% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -40.4%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 93.2%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. -2.04% -34.25% -78.02% -84.98% -76.77% -79.43% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. -3.93% -15.37% -20.73% -45.14% -34.17% -39.44%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.