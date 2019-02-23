Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ) Lifted as Shares Rose; Capital One Finl (COF) Stake Maintained by Trust Company Of Virginia

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 339.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 17,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09 million, up from 5,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $81.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 44.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 71,949 shares as the company's stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 232,259 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.98M, up from 160,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 12.80 million shares traded or 52.30% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.58M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 12.38 million shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.26% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). City Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 84 shares. Kempner stated it has 35,667 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Aviance Prtn Limited Com reported 7,868 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,293 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt has 115,069 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fund Evaluation Group Ltd Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,174 shares. Leisure stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.07% or 24,275 shares in its portfolio. Central Securities Corp stated it has 4.31% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Girard Partners Limited has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Loews holds 0% or 3,370 shares. Piedmont, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,617 shares.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $749.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,511 shares to 60,949 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,002 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

More recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com" on February 19, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: "Capital One Financial (COF) Announces Francois Locoh-Donou to Board; Current Board Member Lewis Hay III to Step Down at 2019 Annual Meeting – StreetInsider.com" on February 01, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,964 shares to 189,501 shares, valued at $44.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,387 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc..

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.44 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million. $1.21 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were sold by Myers Daniel P..