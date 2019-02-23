Clover Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) by $2.11 Million as Share Price Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Glenview State Bank Trust Has Lifted by $602,700 Its Position

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 51.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 162,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,021 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10 million, down from 312,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 53,178 shares traded. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has declined 9.25% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 46.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 10,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93M, up from 21,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 5.72M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.89, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold SIFI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.17 million shares or 0.44% less from 6.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.02% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 36,938 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Co invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Teton owns 10,342 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). The Minnesota-based Foundry Prtn Limited Company has invested 0.07% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Clover Prtnrs LP reported 150,021 shares stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). State Street stated it has 199,210 shares. Thomson Horstmann And Bryant invested in 434,341 shares or 0.75% of the stock. American Grp Inc accumulated 7,360 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 64,043 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs, Switzerland-based fund reported 48,067 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 4,095 are owned by Monetary Management Grp. Castleark Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 551 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,078 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 114,669 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt Inc has 65,055 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,146 shares. Captrust Fincl has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Counsel Inc reported 45,849 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 192,099 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Silchester Interest Llp reported 126,915 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp has invested 1.52% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cypress Grp has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider AYAT SIMON sold $3.40M. Schorn Patrick also bought $375,500 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, December 20. MARKS MICHAEL E had bought 8,000 shares worth $482,480.