CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial Corporation 10.13B 1.16 813.00M 4.42 10.00 Unico American Corporation 34.91M 0.86 5.48M -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CNA Financial Corporation and Unico American Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CNA Financial Corporation and Unico American Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial Corporation 8.03% 9.6% 2% Unico American Corporation -15.70% -9.5% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

CNA Financial Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, Unico American Corporation is 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.46 beta.

Dividends

CNA Financial Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $1.3 per share and 2.99% dividend yield. Unico American Corporation does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CNA Financial Corporation and Unico American Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of CNA Financial Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Unico American Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNA Financial Corporation -5.84% -7.52% -1.89% -8.13% -14.44% -13.44% Unico American Corporation 8% -10.12% -8.73% -21.45% -29.95% -24.21%

For the past year CNA Financial Corporation was less bearish than Unico American Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors CNA Financial Corporation beats Unico American Corporation.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.