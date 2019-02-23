Coca (KO) Shareholder Arbor Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Modera Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $1.07 Million

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 36.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,858 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $732,000, down from 24,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 24.73M shares traded or 57.31% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 18.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc analyzed 5,170 shares as the company's stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,120 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.79M, down from 28,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $187.5. About 2.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 19/04/2018 – MOODY'S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Amgen a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.1% Yield (AMGN) – Nasdaq" on February 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable Monday Option Activity: GPRE, YUMC, AMGN – Nasdaq" published on January 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Health Care Sector Update for 02/05/2019: OPGN, CNC, GILD, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq" on February 05, 2019.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.65 million activity. Jacks Tyler also sold $3.91 million worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares. Another trade for 1,777 shares valued at $360,520 was sold by Patton Cynthia M.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) plans to build new project near Orlando – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal" on January 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Deere Valentine: Tractor Maker's Latest Results Not Exactly A Love Letter To Shareholders – Benzinga" published on February 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Goya Foods make Orlando-area deals – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal" on January 31, 2019.

