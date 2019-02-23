Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 66.25M 17.83 9.45M -0.89 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 128.63M 0.19 113.47M -6.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Codexis Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Codexis Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. -14.26% -25.7% -15% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -88.21% 404.3% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Codexis Inc.’s -1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 237.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Codexis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Codexis Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.4% of Codexis Inc. shares and 76.5% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.1% of Codexis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -3.28% 25.22% 13.37% 47.74% 209.49% 153.89% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 18.8% 63.05% -71.25% -71.39% -67.14% -63.14%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 153.89% stronger performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -63.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Codexis Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.