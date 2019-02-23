Cohen Capital Management Has Lowered Nustar Energy LP (NS) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shares Declined While Evercore Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 3.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,838 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.94M, down from 53,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $209.18. About 420,471 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 22.67% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.67% the S&P500.

Cohen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 49.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc sold 20,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,049 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $585,000, down from 41,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 523,052 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has declined 18.52% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $10.91 million activity. Shares for $9.85M were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W. On Wednesday, February 6 TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $208,454 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 997 shares. $501,875 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was bought by Kingsley Lawrence D on Tuesday, February 5. $666,823 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was sold by Studer Jacqueline.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold IDXX shares while 207 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 70.63 million shares or 1.73% less from 71.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.02% or 5,772 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 269,085 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 4,192 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 27,619 shares. National Pension Service holds 0.11% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 108,146 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 11,515 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking, Japan-based fund reported 66,109 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 92,097 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt reported 6,160 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.11% or 46,067 shares in its portfolio. 17 are owned by Valley National Advisers Incorporated. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.78 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,023 shares to 21,569 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 39,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold NS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 59.38 million shares or 23.15% more from 48.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Navellier has 0.07% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 0% or 2,215 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 55 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De invested in 20,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 19,954 shares. 856,496 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc reported 90,850 shares. Motco reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Kistler holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen Capital invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.02% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Since December 17, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.24 million activity. $41,458 worth of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was bought by Hill Dan J on Monday, December 24. Shares for $2.30 million were bought by GREEHEY WILLIAM E.