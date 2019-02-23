Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Stock Price Declined While Lenox Wealth Management Decreased Position by $1.09 Million; Parsons Capital Management Increases Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 99.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 18,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 33 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2,000, down from 18,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.59M shares traded or 14.60% up from the average. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 14.93% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Commercial Metals May Benefit, Industry Production Up; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 29/05/2018 – MEDIWOUND – FDA AGREED TO RELY ON EXISTING CMC INFORMATION ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR NEXOBRID BY WAY OF CROSS-REFERENCE TO EXISTING NEXOBRID IND FOR BURNS; 29/03/2018 – CMC Sees 2H18 Operating Income Significantly Above Prior Year; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – COSTS WILL BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF REFLECTING HIGHER MARKETING, DISCRETIONARY REMUNERATION AND ANZ INTEGRATION SPEND; 18/03/2018 – XU QILIANG, ZHANG YOUXIA ENDORSED AS CMC VICE CHAIRMEN: XINHUA; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 11/05/2018 – Leaders From Top Brands & Agencies Discuss The Power Of Creativity, Community & Culture At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Parent Half-Year Earnings Forecasts

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 49.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 6,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,730 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.66M, up from 13,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 3.54 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $15,920 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold CMC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 99.10 million shares or 3.04% less from 102.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 91,451 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 10.59M shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 20 shares. Pointstate Capital LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 15,116 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). The California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Co has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Proshare reported 32,205 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited stated it has 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Jnba Advsr has invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.22% or 24,479 shares in its portfolio. 38,601 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.01% or 262,000 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $336.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 75,766 shares to 75,801 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 7,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Steel Prices and Demand Moving Higher: 4 Top Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman sees metals sector opportunities; upgrades Alcoa, Commercial Metals – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Ventas, Commercial Metals, Tronox, Sunoco LP, Insteel Industries, and Quorum Health â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – GuruFocus.com” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades US Steel, Sees Near-Term Bounce In Steel Prices (NYSE:X)(NYSE:AKS) – Benzinga” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Retiree Trust reported 2,969 shares stake. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,692 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 3,275 shares. James Rech Inc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Conning Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Swift Run Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 14.7% or 210,770 shares. Optimum Advsr stated it has 1,754 shares. Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 5,240 shares. Argent Trust Communications stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Busey Co holds 0.02% or 3,348 shares. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fiduciary Trust reported 68,218 shares. 50 are owned by Orrstown Financial Services.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Micron Technology, Caterpillar, Agenus, Fossil Group, Marathon Petroleum, and Geo Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan announce open season for Gray Oak Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For February 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Growthy Stocks Trading Below 15X Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Before Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $948.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,216 shares to 348,545 shares, valued at $73.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 4,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,039 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $384,121 activity. On Tuesday, October 9 the insider Goff Gregory James bought $11,131.