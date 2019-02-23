Comparing of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (:)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -152.1% -122%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.64% and 19.7% respectively. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.49%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.2% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. -11.36% -35.29% 14.73% -3.43% -57.56% -31.36% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 14.56% 2.61% 4.42% -16.31% -1.67% -1.67%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.