Comparing of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

We will be comparing the differences between Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 35.21M -1.77 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 29.48M 32.01 121.09M -2.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.8% -85.2% Editas Medicine Inc. -410.75% -53.1% -31.1%

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and has 13.1 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 277.72% for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $29.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.13%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 4.01% -15.57% 13.78% 11.07% 43.54% 37.21% Editas Medicine Inc. -6.96% 1.29% -6.69% -19.81% 12.45% -5.66%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Editas Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.