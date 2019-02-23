Comparing of Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 2.41B 0.67 312.58M -1.19 0.00 Alexco Resource Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Arch Coal Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arch Coal Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 12.97% 45.9% 15.6% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% -7.3% -6.6%

Liquidity

Arch Coal Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Alexco Resource Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Alexco Resource Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arch Coal Inc.

Dividends

Arch Coal Inc. pays out $1.6 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 1.74%. No dividend is paid out by Alexco Resource Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arch Coal Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 31.18% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Alexco Resource Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. 5.66% -9.86% -4.74% 0.9% 0.87% -7.83% Alexco Resource Corp. -0.32% -11.32% -28.67% -44.06% -39.26% -51.1%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Alexco Resource Corp.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Alexco Resource Corp.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.