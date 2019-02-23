Comparing of Arsanis Inc. (ASNS) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Both Arsanis Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arsanis Inc. N/A 0.00 44.86M -3.14 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 4.16M 3.19 18.35M -89.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arsanis Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arsanis Inc. 0.00% -103.8% -70.8% Vaxart Inc. -441.11% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arsanis Inc. Its rival Vaxart Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Arsanis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arsanis Inc. and Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.5% and 54.6% respectively. Arsanis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, Vaxart Inc. has 4.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arsanis Inc. -7.46% 160.87% 101.12% -80.12% -73.33% -71.79% Vaxart Inc. -10.39% -3.5% -9.21% -20% -57.47% -55.69%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has weaker performance than Arsanis Inc.

Summary

Vaxart Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Arsanis Inc.

Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a first-in-class mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia. The company's preclinical pipeline comprises mAbs targeting multiple serious bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus. Arsanis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.