Comparing of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 187.76 92.73M -2.47 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc N/A 81.14 61.92M -4.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8 and 8. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.5% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.4% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. About 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.13% -13.51% -35.55% -58.3% -56.89% -52.79% Iterum Therapeutics plc 23.45% 28.58% -7.96% -35.5% 0% -39.76%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats on 3 of the 5 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.