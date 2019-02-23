Comparing of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (ORPN) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORPN) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioblast Pharma Ltd. N/A 0.00 3.33M -1.80 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. N/A 127.61 54.59M -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioblast Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -132.9% -111.6% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -311.5% -97.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.3 shows that Bioblast Pharma Ltd. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta which is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. Its rival Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Bioblast Pharma Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.6% of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. shares and 36.5% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Bioblast Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 37.04%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioblast Pharma Ltd. -8.66% -14.07% -8.23% -48.9% -41.41% -49.26% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -8.7% -17.42% -42.38% -82.5% -86.23% -88.22%

For the past year Bioblast Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bioblast Pharma Ltd. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Bioblast Pharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of clinically meaningful therapies for patients with rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. It develops Trehalose 90mg/mL IV solution, a protein stabilizer and autophagy enhancer to treat patients with oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and spinocerebellar ataxia type 3. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.