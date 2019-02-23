Comparing of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial Corporation 12.65M 2.58 N/A 0.03 52.40 WVS Financial Corp. 7.29M 4.15 2.66M 1.38 11.18

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. WVS Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadway Financial Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Broadway Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of WVS Financial Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Broadway Financial Corporation and WVS Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 0.3% 0% WVS Financial Corp. 36.49% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Broadway Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Competitively, WVS Financial Corp. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

On the other side WVS Financial Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share. It’s dividend yield is 1.87%. Broadway Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.5% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares and 21.3% of WVS Financial Corp. shares. About 51.19% of Broadway Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of WVS Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadway Financial Corporation -0.75% -2.96% -17.6% -38.78% -43.77% -44.49% WVS Financial Corp. -1.27% 13.25% -6.36% -4.22% 2.07% -0.31%

For the past year Broadway Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than WVS Financial Corp.

Summary

WVS Financial Corp. beats Broadway Financial Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.