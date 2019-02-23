Comparing of Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) and Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX)

This is a contrast between Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) and Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Electrical Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Turbine Corporation 82.45M 0.77 14.65M -0.18 0.00 Arotech Corporation 101.96M 0.90 5.83M 0.10 26.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capstone Turbine Corporation and Arotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capstone Turbine Corporation and Arotech Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Turbine Corporation -17.77% -46.5% -19.5% Arotech Corporation 5.72% 8.1% 5%

Risk & Volatility

Capstone Turbine Corporation’s current beta is -0.15 and it happens to be 115.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Arotech Corporation has a 1.64 beta which is 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capstone Turbine Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Arotech Corporation has 2.1 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arotech Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.2% of Capstone Turbine Corporation shares and 29.3% of Arotech Corporation shares. 2.5% are Capstone Turbine Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Arotech Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstone Turbine Corporation -4.93% -19.38% -39.5% -57.06% -17.33% -13.57% Arotech Corporation -5.78% -6.45% -20.31% -34.75% -28.49% -26.48%

For the past year Capstone Turbine Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Arotech Corporation.

Summary

Arotech Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name. Its Power Systems division provides electronics engineering and design, system integration, rapid prototyping, and vertically production services for military, aerospace, and industrial customers, including hybrid power generation systems, smart power subsystems for military vehicles and dismounted applications, and aircraft and missile systems support for weapons and communications technologies. This division also develops and sells rechargeable and primary batteries, and smart chargers to the military and medical markets, and to private defense industry under the Epsilor name. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets primary batteries, rechargeable batteries, and battery chargers for the military; and produces water-activated lifejacket lights for commercial aviation and marine applications under the Electric Fuel name. The company was formerly known as Electric Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Arotech Corporation in September 2003. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.