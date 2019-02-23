Comparing of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

This is a contrast between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. N/A 122.77 30.67M -1.16 0.00 ObsEva SA N/A 37503.53 73.65M -1.95 0.00

Demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -139% -104.3% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 71% respectively. 1.6% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 15.51% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -12.6% 0% -52.22% -34.25% -53.36% -44.59% ObsEva SA 4.79% -8.66% 2.23% 0.27% 58.14% 50.2%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has -44.59% weaker performance while ObsEva SA has 50.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.