Comparing of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics AG 35.33M 46.43 117.25M -2.35 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 1.31M 15.96 21.13M -16.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics AG -331.87% -40.4% -30.9% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -1,612.98% 0% -126.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.4 while its Current Ratio is 15.4. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.7% and 54.1% respectively. About 0.5% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.95% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CRISPR Therapeutics AG -7.91% -9.14% -28.96% -40.74% 84.43% 50.34% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -16.59% -37.59% -45.15% -56.3% -83.33% -83.91%

For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.