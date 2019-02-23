Comparing of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Both CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|35.33M
|46.43
|117.25M
|-2.35
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|1.31M
|15.96
|21.13M
|-16.25
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|-331.87%
|-40.4%
|-30.9%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|-1,612.98%
|0%
|-126.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.4 while its Current Ratio is 15.4. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.7% and 54.1% respectively. About 0.5% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.95% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|-7.91%
|-9.14%
|-28.96%
|-40.74%
|84.43%
|50.34%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|-16.59%
|-37.59%
|-45.15%
|-56.3%
|-83.33%
|-83.91%
For the past year CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.