Comparing of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 75.10M 10.78 51.75M -1.93 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 23.99M -28.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. -68.91% -65% -12.7% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -131.9% -116.8%

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 4.49% -9.59% -28.08% -39.64% -28.33% -31.69% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -47.59% -58.09% -66.83% -93.64% -92.8% -92.12%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.