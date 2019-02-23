Comparing of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (DDMXU) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR)

As Conglomerates companies, DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Estre Ambiental Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units shares and 86% of Estre Ambiental Inc. shares. DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units’s share owned by insiders are 6.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.2% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% Estre Ambiental Inc. -19.62% -37.23% -62.66% -71.9% -70.5% -65.86%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units was less bearish than Estre Ambiental Inc.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units beats on 2 of the 3 factors Estre Ambiental Inc.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.