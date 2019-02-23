Comparing of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.48M 585.44 136.66M -1.45 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 65.33M -2.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. -3,927.01% -27.9% -24.7% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -97.5% -50.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 48.9% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.83% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 5.53% 16.47% 10.43% 10.31% 0% 29.35% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -50.05% -50.49% -69.32% -66.53% -74.46% -72.18%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.