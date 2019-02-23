Comparing of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (EDTXU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units (NASDAQ:STNLU)

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units (NASDAQ:STNLU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units N/A 0.00 2.55M 0.06 173.77

In table 1 we can see EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.4% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units shares and 60% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units shares. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units’s share owned by insiders are 8.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units -0.1% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.4% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units 2.91% 0.28% 5.05% 6.32% 0% 6.32%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units has -0.4% weaker performance while Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units has 6.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units on 5 of the 5 factors.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.