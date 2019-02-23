Comparing of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|4.11M
|226.88
|63.07M
|-1.23
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|1.31M
|15.96
|21.13M
|-16.25
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-1,534.55%
|-68.6%
|-50.3%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|-1,612.98%
|0%
|-126.3%
Risk and Volatility
Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.99 beta. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 and a Quick Ratio of 9.4. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Fate Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $19, and a 31.76% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 89.7% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.1% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.78% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.95% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|9.7%
|11.59%
|32.05%
|46.14%
|302.15%
|175.78%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|-16.59%
|-37.59%
|-45.15%
|-56.3%
|-83.33%
|-83.91%
For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 175.78% stronger performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has -83.91% weaker performance.
Summary
Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.