Comparing of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 4.11M 226.88 63.07M -1.23 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 1.31M 15.96 21.13M -16.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. -1,534.55% -68.6% -50.3% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -1,612.98% 0% -126.3%

Risk and Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.99 beta. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 and a Quick Ratio of 9.4. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $19, and a 31.76% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.7% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.1% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.78% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.95% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 9.7% 11.59% 32.05% 46.14% 302.15% 175.78% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -16.59% -37.59% -45.15% -56.3% -83.33% -83.91%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 175.78% stronger performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has -83.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.