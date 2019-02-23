Comparing of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 9.03M -0.48 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 89.84M 6.32 12.47M 0.19 52.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% ChemoCentryx Inc. 13.88% 32.2% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.72 beta and it is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 55.69% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.5% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Comparatively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 1.08% -26.32% -88.09% -88.69% -90.34% -91.14% ChemoCentryx Inc. -0.1% -16.33% -9.75% -15.2% 69.59% 68.74%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bearish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.