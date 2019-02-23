Comparing of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 1.47M 1933.53 219.26M -1.23 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 35.33M 46.43 117.25M -2.35 0.00

Demonstrates Immunomedics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. -14,915.65% -105.1% -48.4% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -331.87% -40.4% -30.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunomedics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 111.55% and an $31.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.9% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 47.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. 7.51% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -6.22% -22.28% -23.79% -20.94% 58.85% 16.58% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -7.91% -9.14% -28.96% -40.74% 84.43% 50.34%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Immunomedics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.