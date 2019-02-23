Comparing of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 1.85B 4.11 519.84M 5.93 23.56 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. N/A 515.35 10.62M -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 28.10% 18.2% 9.8% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -47.2% -38.8%

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$185 is Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 46.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 53.4% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. 2.5% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.37% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -7.64% -0.54% -15.85% -21.51% 3.57% 3.71% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -6.02% -14.6% -20.68% -21.21% -32.37% -33.52%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 10 of the 11 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.