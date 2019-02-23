Comparing of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 11.33B 1.32 883.70M 8.99 15.52 DarioHealth Corp. 7.27M 3.78 16.83M -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and DarioHealth Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and DarioHealth Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 7.80% 20.4% 8.6% DarioHealth Corp. -231.50% -394% -260.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.04 beta means Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, DarioHealth Corp. is 290.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the -1.9 beta.

Liquidity

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, DarioHealth Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. DarioHealth Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and DarioHealth Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 1 3 7 2.64 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s average price target is $173.22, while its potential upside is 16.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.1% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares and 10% of DarioHealth Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.4% of DarioHealth Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings -4.18% -18.39% -17.37% -26.14% -10.12% -12.51% DarioHealth Corp. 3.38% -32.3% -22.73% -50.32% -47.96% -52.25%

For the past year Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has stronger performance than DarioHealth Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats DarioHealth Corp.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.