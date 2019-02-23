Comparing of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

As Biotechnology companies, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 18.20M -0.66 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 34.63M 59.48 353.46M -5.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,020.68% -136.3% -69.7%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -0.03% and its consensus target price is $31.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 5.6% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -4.58% 19.14% 0% 0% 0% 30.43% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.39% 9.6% -24.91% -51.31% -60.37% -57.09%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 30.43% stronger performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -57.09% weaker performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.