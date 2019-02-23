Comparing of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 278.32M 1.49 19.14M 0.42 18.62 Sonic Foundry Inc. 34.35M 0.18 4.02M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 6.88% 8.8% 5.5% Sonic Foundry Inc. -11.70% -233.8% -15.1%

Risk & Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s current beta is 0.77 and it happens to be 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sonic Foundry Inc. has a -0.52 beta and it is 152.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Its rival Sonic Foundry Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Dividends

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. pays out an annual dividend of $0.28 per share while its dividend yield is 3.38%. Sonic Foundry Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.2% and 13.2% respectively. Insiders held 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares. Competitively, 35.7% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. -3.58% -10.45% -12.36% -4.88% -3.7% -6.89% Sonic Foundry Inc. -6.67% -15.03% -28.41% -46.38% -60.75% -58.14%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has stronger performance than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.