Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 9.42M 20.16 30.57M -1.13 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 2.94M 44.48 13.91M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Molecular Templates Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. -324.52% -38.6% -29.9% MediWound Ltd. -473.13% -403.7% -35.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.15 beta indicates that Molecular Templates Inc. is 215.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s 101.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.01 beta.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 36.8% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -15.73% -15.07% -3.98% -27.3% -38.53% -56.69% MediWound Ltd. -9.88% -10.19% -22.39% -21.8% 9.47% 16.85%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has -56.69% weaker performance while MediWound Ltd. has 16.85% stronger performance.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.