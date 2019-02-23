Comparing of MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG N/A 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 18.04M 13.90 40.19M -2.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MorphoSys AG and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. -222.78% -71.6% -46.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.42% of MorphoSys AG shares and 31% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 7.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG -3.13% -6.2% 4.75% 2.34% 0% 8.13% Tocagen Inc. -1.47% 5.39% 3.76% 31.85% 19.68% 24%

For the past year MorphoSys AG was less bullish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

MorphoSys AG beats Tocagen Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.