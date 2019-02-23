Comparing of MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTEC) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Since MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTech Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Seaboard Corporation 6.51B 0.70 97.00M 175.13 20.84

In table 1 we can see MTech Acquisition Corp. and Seaboard Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MTech Acquisition Corp. and Seaboard Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Seaboard Corporation 1.49% 2.8% 1.8%

Dividends

Seaboard Corporation has an annual dividend pay of $6 per share while its annual dividend yield is 0.16%. MTech Acquisition Corp. does not offer a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MTech Acquisition Corp. and Seaboard Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.72% and 19.5%. About 8.34% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 79.44% are Seaboard Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTech Acquisition Corp. -0.4% -0.4% -0.4% 0% 0% 4.57% Seaboard Corporation -1.93% 0.69% 1.11% -3.08% -13.91% -17.23%

For the past year MTech Acquisition Corp. has 4.57% stronger performance while Seaboard Corporation has -17.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Seaboard Corporation beats MTech Acquisition Corp.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.