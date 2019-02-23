Comparing of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Both Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 5.55M 12.69 1.45M 0.26 46.74 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 28.45M 5.34 12.29M 0.93 12.39

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 26.13% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 43.20% 0% 0%

Dividends

$0.61 per share with a dividend yield of 4.83% is the annual dividend that Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. pay. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation also pays out annual dividends at $1.2 per share and at a 9.46% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s potential downside is -24.07% and its average target price is $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.73% and 15.19%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.32% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.21% 1.82% -4.7% -2.96% -11.39% -9.96% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.87% -2.04% 1.58% 12.57% 7.04% 2.94%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has -9.96% weaker performance while Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 2.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.