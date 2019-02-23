Comparing of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 5.80M 3.31 5.73M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. -98.79% -5.9% -5.3%

Dividends

On the other side U.S. Global Investors Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share. It’s dividend yield is 2.31%. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.63% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares and 25.9% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.59% -4.91% -9.95% -12.2% -10.32% -9.08% U.S. Global Investors Inc. -3.54% -30.13% -26.85% -49.77% -73.15% -72.05%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.