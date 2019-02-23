Comparing of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 75.94M -3.03 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 33.48M -0.67 0.00

Demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -40.4% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -85.7% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.2% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.9% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. 2.4% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.35% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. -3.93% -15.37% -20.73% -45.14% -34.17% -39.44% Sesen Bio Inc. -8.67% 2.6% -30.4% -37.05% 132.76% 94.82%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has -39.44% weaker performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has 94.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.